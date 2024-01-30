Royal Rumble fallout brings WWE Raw’s biggest audience since June

The Jan. 29 Raw was the first WWE television show after the company’s big Royal Rumble event. It had a commercial-free first hour, which featured a highly anticipated CM Punk appearance after word spread Monday afternoon that he’d suffered an injury which could cause him to miss WrestleMania (it was true). On top of that, the company had been in the headlines for days leading up to the show due to the latest allegations about Vince McMahon’s sexual misconduct... something that’s never hurt WWE’s ratings.

It was a recipe for big Raw numbers. The show ended up with a performance that wasn’t quite as good as last year’s Rumble fallout show, but still delivered Raw’s largest audience since last summer’s Money in the Bank go home and the best rating since November’s Survivor Series fallout show.

Per Wrestlenomics, Monday’s episode averaged 1,909,000 viewers per hour from 8-11pm ET. With 18-49 year olds, it had a .61 rating.

Can WWE draw last night’s audience back on what’s shaping up to be an unpredictable road to WrestleMania 40? We’ll start to find out next week. In the meantime, here’s a rundown of the past year’s worth of Raw’s numbers:

* Pre-recorded “Best of” show

