NXT’s Shawn Michaels pumps the brakes on Bron Breakker call-up talk

Bron Breakker’s Royal Rumble appearance seems to have come about late in the match’s planning (allegedly due to the decision to not use Brock Lesnar after Wall Street Journal reporters identified him as the “world-famous athlete and former UFC Heavyweight Champion” who was a party to some of Vince McMahon’s alleged sex crimes). But that didn’t prevent it from seeming like Breakker’s arrival on WWE’s main roster.

Chief Creative Officer Triple H’s comments about the former NXT champion in his post-PLE press conference also made it sound like Breakker would soon be a member of either the Raw or SmackDown roster, and Bron himself said, “this my home now” in an interview after the Rumble.

But the second-generation star’scurrent boss isn’t ready to let him go just yet.

During an appearance on The Battleground podcast, NXT head honcho Shawn Michaels addressed Breakker’s comments:

“Well, look, he may feel like that’s his home but he’s still got work here in NXT to do whether he likes it or not. “Strange enough — that’s our job. Our job is to lose talent but I got to tell you, I’m going to have trouble letting him go. I can assure you that there is more left for Bron Breakker here in NXT one way or another. “He’s an incredibly talented, very gifted young man. As far as I’m concerned, he’s young and, as we say, full of piss and vinegar. If he wants to double-time it he can certainly do it but I’m not letting him go that easy.”

Given the amount of crossover between NXT and the main roster shows these days, “double-timing it” is a real option. One big piece of business Breakker still has in NXT is competing in the finals of Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament this Sunday at Vengeance Day. Bron and his Wolf Dogs partner Baron Corbin’s opponents will be determined on NXT tonight (Jan. 30) when SmackDown’s LWO faces Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams — who were just on the blue show last week before Hayes worked the Rumble with Breakker.

We’ll see what kind of plan HBK & Trips come up with for Breakker’s matriculation to the main.