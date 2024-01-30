Here’s who will reportedly be calling WWE SmackDown moving forward

We expected the WWE commentary teams to be shaken up after SmackDown play-by-play announcer Kevin Patrick was fired last week. However, we didn’t expect Pat McAfee to return to the desk on Monday nights as Michael Cole’s partner.

That’s the news we got on Raw last night (Jan. 29) though. It immediately had fans asking what would happen to the red brand’s previous color commentator, Wade Barrett, and if Cole will resume calling both main roster shows.

WWE hasn’t said anything, but we seem to have an answer. PWInsider is reporting that Barrett will move to Friday nights. The Englishman will do color while Corey Graves tries his hand at play-by-play.

Graves had been providing analysis & commentary on SmackDown while Patrick or Cole called the action, a role he’s filled on pretty much every WWE show during his time with the company. While he’d definitely been helping Patrick do play-by-play recently, this will mark his first time officially handling the job.

We’ll see if WWE confirms the report or opts to surprise us with SmackDown’s new team on Friday’s show. Until then, let us know what you think of the possible Corey/Wade team in the comments below.