Drew McIntyre continues to beat dead horse CM Punk

CM Punk showed up to Raw with his arm in a sling and bad news in hand as he informed the world that he would miss WrestleMania thanks to an injury to his triceps muscle. That prompted Drew McIntyre to roll up and rock Punk with a series of verbal jabs that made fans’ heads spin as the Scottish Warrior magnificently laid the groundwork for a future program between the two.

After verbally murdering Punk, McIntyre went to social media to dance on his grave.

While this likely isn’t the last time that McIntyre will take time to gloat over the recent demise of the former WWE and AEW World Champion, it’s the last scoop of dirt by McIntyre, who buried Punk during his temporary goodbye speech.

After reiterating his grievances with Punk, such as being a terrible person and a poison to the locker room, McIntyre took his first stab by saying, “I’ve never been much of a spiritual person. But I want you to know this. I prayed for this, and it happened.”

Jeers began to ring as McIntyre gave Punk a moment to absorb the burn before continuing. Next, he informed Punk that he targeted him during the Royal Rumble match because he could not let Punk win. But after getting tossed from the regal free-for-all by Punk, McIntyre had a rough night until he heard the news of Punk’s injury.

“I couldn’t sleep that night,” said McIntyre. “I was so angry with myself. Then I heard the news the next day, and I slept like a baby last night. You won the battle, but you didn’t win the war. Mission accomplished. I exercised the demon CM Punk.”

And then came the stake straight through the heart. After Punk had bemoaned his fortunes about missing his chance to headline WrestleMania, offering a sliver of hope to himself and his supporters by saying, “Maybe next year,” McIntyre cut Punk’s heart out of his chest.

“Now I’m going to find a way into the world title match at WrestleMania, and I’m going to go to the main event. And I’m going to live CM Punk’s dream. Again.”

After an exchange of words, McIntyre got the better of Punk physically and was on the verge of ending his career when Sami Zayn ran him off. McIntyre completed his evening of heartbreak by defeating Zayn with a Claymore Kick to close the show.

As rumors swirl over McIntyre’s contractual status, it doesn’t seem likely that WWE would be willing to let him walk away after last night’s setup with Punk. But after this performance, WWE ought to double his asking price as McIntyre proved to be a magnificent bastard who can entertain like no one else, albeit cruelly.