Bayley will announce her WrestleMania 40 opponent on SmackDown

Although both Cody Rhodes and Bayley had been singing the same tune for months going into Royal Rumble, when they finally won their respective battle royals and earned the right to definitively say who they would be challenging at WrestleMania 40 neither did so.

At least not on Monday Night Raw this week.

Instead, Cody Rhodes had World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins campaigning for a match against him and Cody leaving him with an “I’ll think about it.” It seems obvious enough Rhodes will still be choosing WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Meanwhile, Bayley was arguing with Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley when Nia Jax showed up to crash the party. Jax claimed Ripley won’t be making it to Philadelphia and Bayley should just choose Women’s Champion Iyo Sky.

Her response? “I’m going to announce my choice on SmackDown.”

So we’ll just have to wait for Friday night to know one of women’s title matches, and then however much longer WWE decides to drag out Cody’s decision.

