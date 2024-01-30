The 2024 men’s Royal Rumble match lasted 68 minutes and 12 seconds (68m 12s).
The survival time for a superstar is the time that lapses between the point when he steps foot into the ring and the time that his feet hit the floor to signal elimination. This does not include the time it takes for a superstar to make his way from the entrance ramp down to the actual ring.
The average superstar survival time for the 2024 men’s Royal Rumble match was 12m 52s and the median survival time was 6m 29s. The median value is less influenced by outliers at either extreme.
Here is the full list of survival times for all 30 superstars:
- 50m 55s: Jey Uso
- 43m 20s: Cody Rhodes
- 34m 08s: Jimmy Uso
- 33m 20s: Dominik Mysterio
- 30m 11s: GUNTHER
- 23m 00s: Andrade
- 21m 45s: CM Punk
- 20m 50s: Shinsuke Nakamura
- 17m 06s: Carmelo Hayes
- 11m 21s: Finn Balor
- 10m 39s: Bronson Reed
- 10m 24s: Damian Priest
- 9m 51s: Drew McIntyre
- 9m 29s: Ludwig Kaiser
- 6m 37s: Santos Escobar
- 6m 21s: Karrion Kross
- 6m 07s: The Miz
- 5m 19s: Bron Breakker
- 5m 11s: Ricochet
- 4m 58s: Ivar
- 4m 06s: Grayson Waller
- 3m 56s: Austin Theory
- 3m 34s: Kofi Kingston
- 3m 19s: Sami Zayn
- 2m 57s: R-Truth
- 2m 42s: Omos
- 2m 23s: Carlito
- 1m 34s: Bobby Lashley
- 0m 38s: Pat McAfee
- 0m 03s: JD McDonagh
Every listed time above should be viewed with a margin of error of about two seconds or so.
These survival times all fall within one second of the numbers listed on WWE’s web site, with one exception; my time for Austin Theory (3m 56s) is two seconds off from WWE’s listed time of 3m 58s.
The overall match time of 68m 12s is the fifth longest Royal Rumble match ever, only trailing the 50-man Greatest Royal Rumble (77m 19s), 2019 women’s match (71m 24), the 40-man Royal Rumble in 2011 (69m 52s), and the 2002 (69m 22s) match that had 2-minute waiting intervals.
Jey Uso (50m 55s) was the Iron Man of this match, with Cody Rhodes (43m 20s) being the only other wrestler within striking distance of him.
The top eight wrestlers on the list are all of the ones who lasted for longer than 20 minutes. This includes Andrade, who returned to WWE in this match after an absence of nearly three years.
Only six wrestlers lasted that long in last year’s match, with Dominik Mysterio and GUNTHER being the only two wrestlers who survived for 20+ minutes in both years.
CM Punk (21m 45s) may have looked like an old, tired, and injured man in this match, but he is one of those eight wrestlers who survived for more than 20 minutes. The final 8m 01s of his time was the 1-on-1 showdown at the very end of the match against Cody Rhodes. That accounts for 36.7% of Punk’s total survival time in the match.
Carmelo Hayes (17m 06s) and Finn Balor (11m 21s) had the 9th and 10th longest survival times in the match, respectively, but there is a very large gap of 5m 45s between their survival times.
There is a smaller but still noticeable gap of 2m 52s between the survival times of Ludwig Kaiser (9m 29s) and Santos Escobar (6m 37s), who had the 14th and 15th longest survival times in the match, respectively. Escobar slightly improved upon his survival time of 4m 56s from last year’s match.
16 wrestlers failed to reach a survival time of 7m 00s. The most surprising name on that list is perhaps Bobby Lashley (1m 34s), who didn’t even last two minutes this year before he was eliminated by the previously eliminated Karrion Kross.
Only 14 wrestlers returned from last year’s match. Here are the five returning wrestlers whose survival times dropped by more than 50% compared to last year.
- GUNTHER (from 71m 40s down to 30m 11s)
- Drew McIntyre (from 39m 09s down to 9m 51s)
- Austin Theory (from 15m 39s down to 3m 56s)
- Kofi Kingston (from 14m 51s down to 3m 34s)
- Bobby Lashley (from 7m 13s down to 1m 34s)
JD McDonagh’s pathetic survival time of 0m 03s wasn’t quite as bad as Santino Marella (0m 02s) in 2009. Perhaps one of these years WWE will find a way to tie or break that mark, but it’s going to be difficult.
So there you have it, Cagesiders. Which of the above numbers surprise you the most?
Previous Royal Rumble analyses:
Loading comments...