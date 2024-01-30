WWE NXT results, live blog (Jan. 30, 2024): Vengeance Day go home

Here's a place to check the results and comment along with the newest episode of WWE NXT, airing live on Tuesday night at 8 pm Eastern time slot on USA Network.

Advertised for the Jan. 30 show from the WWE Performance Center: We’ll see how things are between Trick Williams & Carmelo Hayes when the Trick Melo Gangs faces the LWO’s Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro in the semi-finals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. The winner advances to the finals this Sunday at Vengeance Day!

Williams will also come face-to-face with the man he’ll face at Feb. 4’s PLE in Clarksville, Tennessee — NXT champion Ilja Dragunov!

Plus, former friends Elektra Lopez and Lola Vice go one-on-one, Noam Dar defends the Heritage Cup against Von Wagner, a farewell to Chase U, and more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the NXT live blog kicks off once the show starts on USA. A running record of everything that happens will be below this line here.

Enjoy the show!

WWE NXT RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR JAN. 30