No title changes on Raw this week

WWE booked two championship matches for this week’s Royal Rumble fallout episode of Monday Night Raw in Tampa, Florida, and, well, you probably won’t be surprised to learn there were no title changes.

First, The Judgment Day and DIY went at it over the tag team titles during the commercial free first hour of the show and they absolutely tore the house down with a barnburner of a back-and-forth war. There were multiple near falls and false finishes that had this writer thoroughly convinced they were going ahead with a switch.

Nope!

In the end, Tommaso Ciampa ate a Razor’s Edge and the Coup de Grace to keep the straps with Damian Priest & Finn Balor.

Later on, GUNTHER did what he has been doing for longer than anyone in history, at least as Intercontinental champion, taking care of yet another opponent en route to yet another successful defense of his title. Kingston, like many before him, was game.

But GUNTHER is GUNTHER. It takes quite a bit to put him down for the three count.

