Raw gets a new commentary team — Pat McAfee and Michael Cole

When Kevin Patrick was fired by WWE just a number of days ago, it was clear a commentary shake up was coming to Friday Night SmackDown, where he was lead commentator. Michael Cole filled in for him last week, but said it was for one night only.

Then, a surprise. During Monday Night Raw this week, Pat McAfee’s music hit and he sat down at the commentary desk. Cole then announced that the two of them will indeed have one more run together as he always said they would.

Cole and McAfee will be the new duo calling Raw going forward.

They did not reveal exactly how long this will last, which is something many will obviously question considering McAfee’s various other commitments with the likes of ESPN. But college football is now in its offseason and he made it work while doing his daily show before.

Either way, we can be glad he’s back again.

They did not reveal the status of Wade Barrett.

