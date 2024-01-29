CM Punk confirms he tore his triceps at Royal Rumble, will miss WrestleMania

News broke earlier today that CM Punk suffered a “significant” injury in his first televised match since his return to WWE at Royal Rumble this past Sat., Jan. 27, 2024, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. The word was it is a triceps injury and he’s expected to be out long enough that he’ll miss WrestleMania 40.

Damn it.

WWE quickly announced Punk would be kicking off this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Tampa with a live microphone and no commercial interruption. This, of course, is where we would learn what’s next.

The gravity of the situation was immediately clear when he walked out wearing a sling on his right arm.

He confirmed he tore his right tricep and that it’s just not in the cards for him to make Elimination Chamber or WrestleMania 40. Hell, maybe he’ll never realize his dream of wrestling in the main event of WrestleMania. But this is just a flesh wound, a bump in the road, and other folks have it much, much worse than he does right now.

That means he’ll be back. Indeed, he promised he’ll keep going until the wheels fall off.

“There’s always next year.”

They shot an angle on the way out, with Drew McIntyre hitting the scene to say he prayed for this and it happened. Punk vowed to make him his first target upon his return.

