The Garcias (fka The Bellas) comment on allegations in Janel Grant’s lawsuit

Nikki and Brie Garcia, who went by the fictional surname Bella while under contract to WWE, have commented on the allegations of sexual abuse, exploitation and trafficking made against Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis in the lawsuit filed by former WWE employee Janel Grant.

In addition to the Garcia sisters being WWE Hall of Famers who were the faces of the company’s women’s division for a considerable portion of their wrestling careers, Nikki & Brie’s mother married Laurinaitis in 2016.

They posted this statement on social media this afternoon (Jan. 29):

We are shocked and disheartened with the recent allegations against members of the WWE. It has been a lot to process since we found out this past week just as you all did. This is something we don’t stand for or condone from anyone no matter who they are. We want all women to feel safe and supported in the workplace and in their everyday lives.

McMahon resigned from all of his positions at WWE and its parent company TKO last Friday, but denies the allegations in Grant’s suit and has vowed to “vigorously defend” himself against them. Laurinaitis lost his job at WWE after being named in a 2022 investigation into hush money payments McMahon made to Grant and other women, and has maintained a low public profile since.

The Garcias left WWE themselves last March.