Booker T aims to help Jacob Fatu reach WWE stardom

If Booker T has his way, that could mean good news for Roman Reigns and the Bloodline as the WWE Hall of Famer says he is working hard to bring in top prospect and Anoa’i family member Jacob Fatu to WWE.

During a recent edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, the former five-time WCW Champion was asked when wrestling fans might see Fatu in WWE someday. That’s when Booker T revealed that his plan is to help Fatu go as far as he can.

“That’s my game plan. I’m working as hard as I possibly can,” said the wrestler turned podcaster and owner of Reality of Wrestling.

Booker T added that he’ll be working as Fatu’s advisor to help him reach the next level and “over it, if possible.”

Fatu has made a name for himself on the independent scene and in Major League Wrestling. It’s there where the 300-pound behemoth holds the record as MLW’s longest-reigning World Champion at just over two years. He is the son of Sam Fatu, who longtime fans may remember as the Tonga Kid or as Tama of the Islanders with wrestling great Haku.

During a 2022 interview with MLW, Fatu said he never aspired to be a professional wrestler. But following his arrest for robbery when he was 18, Fatu said that watching his cousins — Jimmy and Jey Uso — perform while watching television from jail inspired him to get into the family business.

“When I was 18, locked down in Sacramento County Jail. I was flipping through the channels, and I seen my brothers and them. I think that’s kind of like where I made my mind up,” Fatu told MLW in 2022.

The stigma of Fatu’s arrest has stuck with him ever since. It’s something Booker T can relate to.

After his parents died, Booker admits that his life went astray. Then, in the early ‘90s, he was arrested and pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery counts related to his and other armed robberies at Wendy’s restaurants in Houston. He served nineteen months in prison before getting paroled in 1992. During that time, Booker had a chance to rethink his life, which ultimately led to him and his brother, Stevie Ray, getting into pro wrestling.

Entering the world of wrestling proved to be a turning point for Booker T. Now, he wants to extend that same opportunity to Fatu, helping the young Anoa’i to reach his full potential.

“Sometimes we make mistakes. But when we atone for those mistakes, that’s when somebody just needs to give you a chance,” said Booker T. “Someone gave me a chance, and look what it done for me. Someone needs to give Jacob Fatu a chance.”