Bron Breakker is talking like he’s on the main roster now

We learned today that top NXT star Bron Breakker’s surprise appearance in the Royal Rumble last night (Sat., Jan. 27, 2024) at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, was an opportunity that came up when Brock Lesnar was pulled from the show. Breakker made the most of it, looking every bit like he belonged in there with all the other big names he rubbed elbows with during his few minutes in the match.

He’s still got some business to take care of down in NXT but in a post-match interview he was talking like he’s on the main roster now:

“You know, I think tonight I proved that I belong on the main roster. This is my home now. I’m ready for the work. I’m ready to prove to my peers and to the people and to everyone out there who believes in me that this is where I belong, this is what I was born to do. I’m here and I’m ready to go.”

He’s currently scheduled for the upcoming Vengeance Day premium live event one week from today, where he will team with Baron Corbin in the Finals of the 2024 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. It certainly looks like that duo is primed to win too.

Considering how often WWE has had main roster stars crossing over to NXT in recent times, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him doing both. But where will he fit in, be it on Raw or SmackDown?

I guess we’ll find out soon enough.