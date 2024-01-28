The 2024 women’s Royal Rumble match lasted 64 minutes and 57 seconds (64m 57s).
The survival time for a superstar is the time that lapses between the point when she steps foot into the ring and the time that her feet hit the floor to signal elimination. This does not include the time it takes for a superstar to make her way from the entrance ramp down to the actual ring.
The average superstar survival time for the 2024 women’s Royal Rumble match was 16m 34s and the median survival time was 12m 14s. The median value is less influenced by outliers at either extreme.
Here is the full list of survival times for all 30 superstars:
- 63m 02s: Bayley
- 62m 18s: Naomi
- 47m 46s: Bianca Belair
- 25m 48s: Katana Chance
- 23m 28s: Ivy Nile
- 22m 29s: Becky Lynch
- 20m 57s: Natalya
- 20m 14s: Nia Jax
- 20m 01s: Zelina Vega
- 19m 10s: Jordynne Grace
- 17m 31s: Chelsea Green
- 15m 24s: Candice LeRae
- 15m 15s: Shotzi
- 13m 00s: Asuka
- 12m 39s: Piper Niven
- 11m 48s: Kayden Carter
- 11m 03s: Jade Cargill
- 9m 59s: Zoey Stark
- 8m 28s: Roxanne Perez
- 8m 27s: Shayna Baszler
- 6m 53s: Tiffany Stratton
- 6m 47s: Xia Li
- 6m 39s: Maxxine Dupri
- 6m 26s: Liv Morgan
- 6m 21s: Alba Fyre
- 5m 03s: Michin
- 5m 00s: Kairi Sane
- 3m 23s: Indi Hartwell
- 1m 22s: Tegan Nox
- 0m 05s: Valhalla
Every listed time should be viewed with a margin of error of about two seconds or so.
All of the survival times listed on WWE’s web site fall within one second of the above times.
There was about a one second delay between the time when Morgan’s body hit the floor to signal her elimination and when the bell rang to officially end the match. I added this extra second onto Bayley’s survival time.
The average survival time of 16m 34s is the second longest mark in Royal Rumble history, beating out 1991 (16m 30s) but still trailing 2009 (16m 59s).
Nine of the 30 participants lasted for 20 minutes or longer, with Ivy Nile (23m 28s) standing out as the least established star of the group. TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace rounded out the top 10 with a survival time of 19m 10s.
Chelsea Green (17m 31s) also ranked in the upper half of survival times, a much better result than last year when she set the women’s record low time of 0m 05s.
Valhalla tied that all-time record low mark this year. Her entrance was interrupted by R-Truth, who also drew number 24 (for the men’s match). Truth wasn’t an official entrant in this match but I clocked his unofficial survival time at 0m 14s. Valhalla entered the ring shortly after he was tossed out, but she was immediately eliminated.
Tegan Nox and Indi Hartwell are the only other participants who did not survive for at least 5m 00s. They both failed to reach 5m 00s in last year’s match as well.
Here is a list of returning wrestlers whose survival times dropped by more than 50% compared to last year:
- Asuka (from 33m 14s down to 13m 00s)
- Piper Niven (from 28m 05s down to 12m 39s)
- Zoey Stark (from 26m 35s down to 9m 59s)
- Xia Li (from 15m 30s down to 6m 47s)
- Liv Morgan (from 61m 07s down to 6m 26s)
- Michin (from 17m 44s down to 5m 03s)
- Tegan Nox (from 3m 42s down to 1m 22s)
This was Candice LeRae’s (15m 24s) fourth Royal Rumble match, and the first time she survived longer than 10 minutes.
Natalya has competed in all seven women’s Royal Rumble matches, with this year’s survival time (20m 57s) ranking right in the middle of her wildly fluctuating individual results: 56m 01s, 36m 17s, 23m 12s, 20m 57s, 14m 42s, 3m 08s, 2m 00s).
Nia Jax has (20m 14s) now competed in five Royal Rumble matches, including the 2019 men’s match. This was her longest survival time of them all, and the first time she reached 20 minutes: (20m 14s, 17m 42s, 11m 59s, 3m 13s, 2m 43s, 1m 57s).
In 2023, Rhea Ripley (61m 08s) and Liv Morgan became the only two women in Rumble history to survive for over an hour. Naomi (62m 18s) broke Ripley’s record and briefly held onto it during this year’s match, but Bayley (63m 02s) then broke Naomi’s short-lived mark as she went on to win the whole thing.
So there you have it, Cagesiders. Which of the above numbers surprise you the most?
