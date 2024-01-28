The 2024 women’s Royal Rumble match lasted 64 minutes and 57 seconds (64m 57s).

The survival time for a superstar is the time that lapses between the point when she steps foot into the ring and the time that her feet hit the floor to signal elimination. This does not include the time it takes for a superstar to make her way from the entrance ramp down to the actual ring.

The average superstar survival time for the 2024 women’s Royal Rumble match was 16m 34s and the median survival time was 12m 14s. The median value is less influenced by outliers at either extreme.

Here is the full list of survival times for all 30 superstars:

63m 02s: Bayley

62m 18s: Naomi

47m 46s: Bianca Belair

25m 48s: Katana Chance

23m 28s: Ivy Nile

22m 29s: Becky Lynch

20m 57s: Natalya

20m 14s: Nia Jax

20m 01s: Zelina Vega

19m 10s: Jordynne Grace

17m 31s: Chelsea Green

15m 24s: Candice LeRae

15m 15s: Shotzi

13m 00s: Asuka

12m 39s: Piper Niven

11m 48s: Kayden Carter

11m 03s: Jade Cargill

9m 59s: Zoey Stark

8m 28s: Roxanne Perez

8m 27s: Shayna Baszler

6m 53s: Tiffany Stratton

6m 47s: Xia Li

6m 39s: Maxxine Dupri

6m 26s: Liv Morgan

6m 21s: Alba Fyre

5m 03s: Michin

5m 00s: Kairi Sane

3m 23s: Indi Hartwell

1m 22s: Tegan Nox

0m 05s: Valhalla

Every listed time should be viewed with a margin of error of about two seconds or so.

All of the survival times listed on WWE’s web site fall within one second of the above times.

There was about a one second delay between the time when Morgan’s body hit the floor to signal her elimination and when the bell rang to officially end the match. I added this extra second onto Bayley’s survival time.

The average survival time of 16m 34s is the second longest mark in Royal Rumble history, beating out 1991 (16m 30s) but still trailing 2009 (16m 59s).

Nine of the 30 participants lasted for 20 minutes or longer, with Ivy Nile (23m 28s) standing out as the least established star of the group. TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace rounded out the top 10 with a survival time of 19m 10s.

Chelsea Green (17m 31s) also ranked in the upper half of survival times, a much better result than last year when she set the women’s record low time of 0m 05s.

Valhalla tied that all-time record low mark this year. Her entrance was interrupted by R-Truth, who also drew number 24 (for the men’s match). Truth wasn’t an official entrant in this match but I clocked his unofficial survival time at 0m 14s. Valhalla entered the ring shortly after he was tossed out, but she was immediately eliminated.

Tegan Nox and Indi Hartwell are the only other participants who did not survive for at least 5m 00s. They both failed to reach 5m 00s in last year’s match as well.

Here is a list of returning wrestlers whose survival times dropped by more than 50% compared to last year:

Asuka (from 33m 14s down to 13m 00s)

Piper Niven (from 28m 05s down to 12m 39s)

Zoey Stark (from 26m 35s down to 9m 59s)

Xia Li (from 15m 30s down to 6m 47s)

Liv Morgan (from 61m 07s down to 6m 26s)

Michin (from 17m 44s down to 5m 03s)

Tegan Nox (from 3m 42s down to 1m 22s)

This was Candice LeRae’s (15m 24s) fourth Royal Rumble match, and the first time she survived longer than 10 minutes.

Natalya has competed in all seven women’s Royal Rumble matches, with this year’s survival time (20m 57s) ranking right in the middle of her wildly fluctuating individual results: 56m 01s, 36m 17s, 23m 12s, 20m 57s, 14m 42s, 3m 08s, 2m 00s).

Nia Jax has (20m 14s) now competed in five Royal Rumble matches, including the 2019 men’s match. This was her longest survival time of them all, and the first time she reached 20 minutes: (20m 14s, 17m 42s, 11m 59s, 3m 13s, 2m 43s, 1m 57s).

In 2023, Rhea Ripley (61m 08s) and Liv Morgan became the only two women in Rumble history to survive for over an hour. Naomi (62m 18s) broke Ripley’s record and briefly held onto it during this year’s match, but Bayley (63m 02s) then broke Naomi’s short-lived mark as she went on to win the whole thing.

So there you have it, Cagesiders. Which of the above numbers surprise you the most?

Previous Royal Rumble analyses:

1988

1989

1990

1991

1992

1993

1994

1995

1996

1997

1998

1999

2000

2001

2002

2003

2004

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018 Men

2018 Women

Greatest Royal Rumble

2019 Women

2019 Men

2020 Women

2020 Men

2021 Women

2021 Men

2022 Women

2022 Men

2023 Women

2023 Men