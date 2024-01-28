 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Triple H calls ‘forbidden door’ term stupid while gushing about Jordynne Grace and thanking TNA

A weird shot fired at Tony Khan while it sounds possible and maybe even likely WWE and TNA will crossover more in the future.

One of the biggest surprises of the evening at last night’s (Sat., Jan. 27, 2024) Royal Rumble premium live event at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida was current TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace entering the women’s Royal Rumble match. WWE introduced her as such and she was given quite a bit of shine in both the match itself and by the commentary team, who put her over huge while she was doing her thing.

It sure felt like it opened the door to the possibility of it being more than a one time thing.

Speaking of doors, when Triple H talked about this at the post-show press conference he took the opportunity to blast Tony Khan’s use of the term “forbidden door” while gushing about Grace and thanking TNA:

“Jordynne Grace coming here from TNA, their champion… I want to thank them for allowing her to be here and participate in the Royal Rumble. I thought she had a spectacular showing tonight, she’s an amazing talent. It’s exciting to just be able to branch out and I’m not going to use all the cliche terms about what door people go through or anything like that because it’s stupid and silly but partnerships and opportunities like this come along, for some people, once in a lifetime but I’m glad she had that opportunity, it’s well deserved. She’s an incredible talent.”

For her part, Grace outright said this isn’t the last we’ve seen of TNA in WWE:

Sure enough, a veteran of WWE quickly answered the call and made it sound like we may not have to wait long for it:

This could be a lot of fun.

Stay tuned.

