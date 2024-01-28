Bayley, Cody Rhodes have already made their choice for WrestleMania 40

WWE hit Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida last night (Sat., Jan. 27, 2024) and set up two major main event level matches for its biggest show of the year.

Bayley won the women’s Royal Rumble.

Cody Rhodes won the men’s Royal Rumble.

We already know exactly who they will be challenging for their respective titles at the upcoming WrestleMania 40 extravaganza come early April in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Bayley has made it clear for some time now that world domination has long been her plan for Damage CTRL and business is booming in that regard. Iyo Sky is the current women’s champion and The Kabuki Warriors are the current tag team champions. That leaves just the women’s world championship and toppling Rhea Ripley to start a dynasty.

Meanwhile, Rhodes will be traveling down a familiar road on the expected route right back to the table he failed to overtake at WrestleMania 39. If that wasn’t always obvious, he made it so while still celebrating his big win in the ring:

We’ll worry about The Rock and whatever he’s going to do later. It’s time for the rematch and another attempt at finishing the story.

