Report: Bron Breakker replaced Brock Lesnar in the Royal Rumble

Brock Lesnar was one of the key figures named in the new lawsuit filed against Vince McMahon alleging sex trafficking and other abuses. When McMahon himself resigned from TKO/WWE, reports came out that many others connected to him would likely be pushed out as well. That may include Lesnar, who was the subject of various rumors and reports related to a potential return at Royal Rumble.

Now, Wrestling Observer Radio brings word that Lesnar was indeed planned for the event but removed from it either on Friday or the day of the show. The decision was made to have top NXT star Bron Breakker replace him and, well, do all the same spots.

As Dave Meltzer put it:

“Bron Breakker, because of that, and the fact that the match was pretty much scripted out already, Bron Breakker essentially fulfilled the Brock Lesnar role. He came in when Brock Lesnar was going to come in, he threw out the guys Brock Lesnar was going to throw out, he got thrown out exactly how Brock Lesnar was going to get thrown out.”

Looking back at Breakker’s performance, it very much felt like how Lesnar would be booked for a match like this.

Lesnar’s future with WWE is in question but it couldn’t look any brighter for Breakker, who is also scheduled for the finals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic at Vengeance Day one week from today.