WWE has finished up its Royal Rumble premium live event from St. Petersburg, Florida. It didn’t feature anything like the bombshell ending of the last “Big 4” event, Survivor Series. Neither did it seriously deviate from what most of presumed are the company’s plans for the next one, the Granddaddy of Them All, WrestleMania.
But it was a solid show that delivered some entertaining moments, which is what many wrestling fans were looking for after a roller coaster week of industry news.
With that in mind, here are all the videos from the night in one handy playlist:
- Naomi makes emotional return to WWE
- Jordynne Grace makes an impact
- R-Truth mistakenly enters the Women’s Royal Rumble
- Jade Cargill makes her debut at the Royal Rumble!
- Bayley wins 2024 Women’s Royal Rumble Match
- EVERY entrant in the 2024 Women’s Royal Rumble
- Randy Orton RKOs EVERYBODY including Roman Reigns
- Roman Reigns vs. Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles vs. LA Knight
- Logan Paul vs. Kevin Owens — United States Title Match
- Jey and Jimmy Uso come face-to-face in Royal Rumble
- Andrade makes a stunning return
- Cody Rhodes outlasts everyone to win Men’s Royal Rumble Match
- Cody Rhodes stares down Roman Reigns
- Naomi tries to hold back the emotions
- Chelsea Green throws Byron Saxton for a loop
- Natalya says Tegan Nox is learning
- Jade Cargill put the whole locker room on notice
- Kevin Owens vows that he’s not done with Logan Paul
- Grayson Waller is upset with Shawn Michaels
- Andrade can’t wait to show everyone who he is
- Bron Breakker is not finished with The Judgment Day
- Pat McAfee explains himself
For complete results from Royal Rumble click here. To read a recap & review of all the night’s events click here.
Loading comments...