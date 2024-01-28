WWE has finished up its Royal Rumble premium live event from St. Petersburg, Florida. It didn’t feature anything like the bombshell ending of the last “Big 4” event, Survivor Series. Neither did it seriously deviate from what most of presumed are the company’s plans for the next one, the Granddaddy of Them All, WrestleMania.

But it was a solid show that delivered some entertaining moments, which is what many wrestling fans were looking for after a roller coaster week of industry news.

With that in mind, here are all the videos from the night in one handy playlist:

Naomi makes emotional return to WWE

Jordynne Grace makes an impact

R-Truth mistakenly enters the Women’s Royal Rumble

Jade Cargill makes her debut at the Royal Rumble!

Bayley wins 2024 Women’s Royal Rumble Match

EVERY entrant in the 2024 Women’s Royal Rumble

Randy Orton RKOs EVERYBODY including Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns vs. Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles vs. LA Knight

Logan Paul vs. Kevin Owens — United States Title Match

Jey and Jimmy Uso come face-to-face in Royal Rumble

Andrade makes a stunning return

Cody Rhodes outlasts everyone to win Men’s Royal Rumble Match

Cody Rhodes stares down Roman Reigns

Naomi tries to hold back the emotions

Chelsea Green throws Byron Saxton for a loop

Natalya says Tegan Nox is learning

Jade Cargill put the whole locker room on notice

Kevin Owens vows that he’s not done with Logan Paul

Grayson Waller is upset with Shawn Michaels

Andrade can’t wait to show everyone who he is

Bron Breakker is not finished with The Judgment Day

Pat McAfee explains himself

For complete results from Royal Rumble click here. To read a recap & review of all the night’s events click here.