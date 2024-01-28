Triple H dodges, deflects questions on Vince McMahon sex trafficking lawsuit

The Royal Rumble premium live event came and went at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, and that meant Chief Content Officer Triple H would sit down in front of media to answer some questions about the show (video here) and, maybe, outside questions. There were certainly plenty of outside questions to be asked, what with Vince McMahon’s resignation from TKO/WWE following a shocking new lawsuit related to sex trafficking and abuse allegations. There was also the matter of Brock Lesnar’s alleged involvement and reports that he was scheduled to return at Royal Rumble.

Whether or not he would answer, the questions had to be asked.

To the credit of (some of) the reporters on the scene, they did indeed ask him about the lawsuit. He initially deflected, saying he would rather focus on the great night the company just had. He was pressed, though, on what they will be doing to make the company a safe place for its employees. His response there was a generalization, that they’ll do everything possible to ensure that is the case.

“I’ll give you the most generalized answer that I can,” he said. “Everything possible. Yeah. That is a very important thing to us, a very important topic to us. It’s as simple as everything possible.”

Finally, he was asked about his reaction to the most recent lawsuit and claimed he did not read it and found out about it in real time like everyone else did. “And that’s the truth.”

Then he quickly pivoted back to wanting to focus only on the positives and how great everything else is going for WWE right now.

“I just, at this point, I don’t even want to get bogged down in the negatives of it. I just want to focus on the positives and where we’re going.”

He didn’t have a prepared statement and dodged and deflected the difficult questions. Considering how close he was to the situation, this most certainly isn’t enough and inspires no confidence in the few words he did offer. There may be some good things going on with WWE but there are/were some really bad things that needed a more substantial answer and Triple H failed to give that here.