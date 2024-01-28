What was ‘Match of the Night’ at Royal Rumble?

WWE has put a bow tie around its Royal Rumble premium live event from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, as the promotion wrapped up the show tonight (Sat., Jan. 27, 2024) with Cody Rhodes going back-to-back, last eliminating CM Punk to win the Royal Rumble, setting up another chance at finishing his story in the main event of WrestleMania 40.

Was it the best match on the card?

The show also featured Bayley finally breaking through and winning the women’s Royal Rumble for the first time (with a record breaking performance along the way), Roman Reigns holding off three challengers (Randy Orton, AJ Styles, LA Knight) with a Bloodline assist to retain the WWE Universal championship, and WWE finding a creative way to keep the U.S. title on Logan Paul, as Kevin Owens was disqualified.

For complete results and the live blog from the show click here, but in the meantime, vote in our poll below on what you felt deserves “Match of the Night” honors. Be sure to discuss your choice in the comments section as well!