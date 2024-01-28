As has become the standard, WWE will hold a post-show press conference following tonight’s (Sat., Jan. 27, 2024) Royal Rumble premium live event at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H will be joined by “a collection of Superstars” to break down the big show.

This one holds a bit more significance than usual, considering it will be one of the first opportunities for reporters to publicly ask Triple H questions regarding Vince McMahon’s resignation from TKO/WWE after a shocking new lawsuit alleging sex trafficking and other abuse.

Meanwhile, the event itself saw Bayley break a record for longest time in the women’s Royal Rumble before breaking through and winning it for the first time, Roman Reigns retaining the WWE Universal championship as expected, Kevin Owens get himself disqualified to keep the U.S. title with Logan Paul, and Cody Rhodes going back-to-back to set up another attempt to finish his story in the main event of WrestleMania 40.

