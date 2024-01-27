Andrade’s WWE comeback happens in the 2024 Men’s Royal Rumble

Well before Andrade El Ídolo was officially done with AEW, there were rumors he’d be back in WWE as soon as possible. When his contract with Tony Khan expire after Worlds End, we heard he could be back on Raw the following Monday.

It took a little longer than that... all the way to Royal Rumble tonight (Jan. 27) in St. Petersburg, Florida.

His music referenced his lucha libre “last name”, but when the former NXT and United States champion came out as the fourth entrant in the Men’s Rumble, he was only introduced as Andrade.

Charlotte Flair’s husband had a few moments as he returned to WWE after three years away, including a show of respect-turned-elimination attempt from one of the company’s current Mexican Superstars — Santos Escobar.

That was pretty much the highlight of his time in the Rumble. He survived for several minutes, but was thrown out by the 16th entrant, Bronson Reed.

We’ll see where Andrade’s second WWE run goes from here.

