Jade Cargill had a perfect WWE debut in the 2024 Women’s Royal Rumble

WWE made a huge splash when they signed former AEW TBS champion Jade Cargill last fall. But after a media blitz and having her appear on each of their three brands, they put her rollout on pause as she trained at their Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Triple H was waiting for her to be ready for anything the job of WWE Superstar might throw at her. But he was also waiting for the perfect moment to debut her in the ring. Royal Rumble was that moment.

A major theme of the 2024 Women’s Rumble, which opened the show tonight (Jan. 27) at Tropicana Field, was how unstoppable Nia Jax was. Entering at #19, Jax eliminated nine competitors from the battle royal.

An absolute of POWER by Nia Jax in the Women's #RoyalRumble Match! pic.twitter.com/FC4jHk9iqI — WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2024

Three of those eliminations came right before the buzzer for the 28th entrant... Cargill. And Jade immediately showed her stuff by overpowering the Irresistible Force and putting her over the top rope with relative ease.

Almost all of the feuds fans have fantasy booked for Cargill were teased during her time in the Rumble. She got a great moment with Bianca Belair, and several with Becky Lynch en route to eliminating The Man — and the returning Naomi.

She also last until the final three. She fought hard against both Liv Morgan and eventual winner Bayley before being sent to the floor by Morgan.

But while she wasn’t victorious tonight, it was clear that a star was born at Royal Rumble.

