Bayley wins the Royal Rumble

WWE opted to open tonight’s (Sat., Jan. 27, 2024) Royal Rumble premium live event at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida with the first of two Royal Rumble matches. The women’s division took center stage first, with much of the focus surrounding Rhea Ripley’s world championship and someone emerging to challenge her for it.

Ripley went the distance last year, starting at number one and ultimately going on to win the title at WrestleMania 39, one she has yet to give up.

This time around, the story they’ve spent a long time telling got its due, with Bayley doing exactly as she said she would, winning the match to set her up for a shot at Ripley to attempt to give Damage CTRL all the gold in the women’s division.

Of course, it’s at least possible there’s a big swerve and she goes after Iyo Sky for her title breaking the group up but we can worry about that later.

Here was the order of entrants:

Natalya Naomi Bayley Candice LeRae Jordynne Grace Indi Hartwell Asuka Ivy Nile Katana Chance Bianca Belair Kairi Sane Tegan Nox Kayden Carter Chelsea Green Piper Niven Xia Li Zelina Vega Maxxine Nia Jax Shotzi Becky Lynch Alba Fyre Shayna Baszler Valhalla Michin Zoey Stark Roxanne Perez Jade Cargill Tiffany Stratton Liv Morgan

And the order of elimination (and who they were eliminated by):

Indi Hartwell (Bayley) Candice LeRae (Damage CTRL) Natalya (Tegan Nox) Tegan Nox (Bayley) Kairi Sane (Carter) Asuka (Carter & Chance) Jordynne Grace (Belair) Kayden Carter (Niven) Xia Li (Jax) Ivy Nile (Jax) Maxxine (Bayley) Piper Niven (Jax) Katana Chance (Jax) Chelsea Green (Lynch) Valhalla (Jax) Alba Fyre (Naomi) Zelina Vega (Baszler & Stark) Shayna Baszler (Jax) Michin (Jax) Shotzi (Jax) Nia Jax (Cargill) Zoey Stark (Morgan) Roxanne Perez (Stratton) Becky Lynch (Cargill) Naomi (Cargill) Bianca Belair (Bayley) Tiffany Stratton (Bayley) Jade Cargill (Morgan) Liv Morgan (Bayley)

They did it all in this one, with a dominant big scoring a lot eliminations, an impressive debut to take said dominant big out, multiple wrestlers going absurd amounts of time in the match, a champion from an outside promotion showing up (and getting put over huge both by the wrestlers in the ring and the commentators), and a first time winner who couldn’t deserve it more. Bayley was the Iron Woman, breaking the record for longest time in the match en route to victory.

