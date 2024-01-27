 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bayley wins the Royal Rumble

A longtime veteran finally gets her Royal Rumble win, and sets up a major match at WrestleMania 40.

By Geno Mrosko
WWE opted to open tonight’s (Sat., Jan. 27, 2024) Royal Rumble premium live event at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida with the first of two Royal Rumble matches. The women’s division took center stage first, with much of the focus surrounding Rhea Ripley’s world championship and someone emerging to challenge her for it.

Ripley went the distance last year, starting at number one and ultimately going on to win the title at WrestleMania 39, one she has yet to give up.

This time around, the story they’ve spent a long time telling got its due, with Bayley doing exactly as she said she would, winning the match to set her up for a shot at Ripley to attempt to give Damage CTRL all the gold in the women’s division.

Of course, it’s at least possible there’s a big swerve and she goes after Iyo Sky for her title breaking the group up but we can worry about that later.

Here was the order of entrants:

  1. Natalya
  2. Naomi
  3. Bayley
  4. Candice LeRae
  5. Jordynne Grace
  6. Indi Hartwell
  7. Asuka
  8. Ivy Nile
  9. Katana Chance
  10. Bianca Belair
  11. Kairi Sane
  12. Tegan Nox
  13. Kayden Carter
  14. Chelsea Green
  15. Piper Niven
  16. Xia Li
  17. Zelina Vega
  18. Maxxine
  19. Nia Jax
  20. Shotzi
  21. Becky Lynch
  22. Alba Fyre
  23. Shayna Baszler
  24. Valhalla
  25. Michin
  26. Zoey Stark
  27. Roxanne Perez
  28. Jade Cargill
  29. Tiffany Stratton
  30. Liv Morgan

And the order of elimination (and who they were eliminated by):

  1. Indi Hartwell (Bayley)
  2. Candice LeRae (Damage CTRL)
  3. Natalya (Tegan Nox)
  4. Tegan Nox (Bayley)
  5. Kairi Sane (Carter)
  6. Asuka (Carter & Chance)
  7. Jordynne Grace (Belair)
  8. Kayden Carter (Niven)
  9. Xia Li (Jax)
  10. Ivy Nile (Jax)
  11. Maxxine (Bayley)
  12. Piper Niven (Jax)
  13. Katana Chance (Jax)
  14. Chelsea Green (Lynch)
  15. Valhalla (Jax)
  16. Alba Fyre (Naomi)
  17. Zelina Vega (Baszler & Stark)
  18. Shayna Baszler (Jax)
  19. Michin (Jax)
  20. Shotzi (Jax)
  21. Nia Jax (Cargill)
  22. Zoey Stark (Morgan)
  23. Roxanne Perez (Stratton)
  24. Becky Lynch (Cargill)
  25. Naomi (Cargill)
  26. Bianca Belair (Bayley)
  27. Tiffany Stratton (Bayley)
  28. Jade Cargill (Morgan)
  29. Liv Morgan (Bayley)

They did it all in this one, with a dominant big scoring a lot eliminations, an impressive debut to take said dominant big out, multiple wrestlers going absurd amounts of time in the match, a champion from an outside promotion showing up (and getting put over huge both by the wrestlers in the ring and the commentators), and a first time winner who couldn’t deserve it more. Bayley was the Iron Woman, breaking the record for longest time in the match en route to victory.

Get complete Royal Rumble results and coverage of the entire show right here.

