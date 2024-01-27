Cody Rhodes wins the Royal Rumble for the second year in a row

The women’s Royal Rumble opened tonight’s (Sat., Jan. 27, 2024) Royal Rumble premium live event at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, delivering a fun match. The men were chosen to close it out, with multiple competing stories among top stars, Cody Rhodes and CM Punk chief among them.

In the end, it was Cody Rhodes who prevailed.

They didn’t tell many stories throughout the match — save for Bron Breakker from NXT making a splash — and saved all the big stuff for the end, with Rhodes, Punk, GUNTHER, and Drew McIntyre as the final four. McIntyre went out first, followed by the Intercontinental champion, giving us the Punk vs. Rhodes showdown.

It went long, an intense back-and-forth. Punk said “I didn’t wait 10 years to lose to Dusty’s kid.” And then he lifted Cody up, Rhodes slid off, and then tossed him to go back-to-back.

Here was the order of entrants:

Jey Uso Jimmy Uso Grayson Waller Andrade Carmelo Hayes Shinsuke Nakamura Santos Escobar Karrion Kross Dominik Mysterio Carlito Bobby Lashley Ludwig Kaiser Austin Theory Finn Balor Cody Rhodes Bronson Reed Kofi Kingston GUNTHER Ivar Bron Breakker Omos Pat McAfee JD McDonagh R-Truth The Miz Damian Priest CM Punk Ricochet Drew McIntyre Sami Zayn

And the order of elimination (and who they were eliminated by):

Grayson Waller (Hayes) Santos Escobar (Carlito) Carlito (Lashley) Karrion Kross (Lashley) Bobby Lashley (Kross) Carmelo Hayes (Balor) Austin Theory (Rhodes) Andrade (Reed) Shinsuke Nakamura (Rhodes) Ludwig Kaiser (Kingston) Kofi Kingston (GUNTHER) Jimmy Uso (Breakker) Finn Balor (Breakker) Bronson Reed (Omos) Ivar (Breakker) Pat McAfee (himself) Omos (Breakker) Bron Breakker (Mysterio) JD McDonagh (Jey Uso) R-Truth (Priest) Dominik Mysterio (Punk) The Miz (GUNTHER) Jey Uso (GUNTHER) Ricochet (McIntyre) Damian Priest (Zayn) Sami Zayn (McIntyre) Drew McIntyre (Punk) GUNTHER (Rhodes) CM Punk (Rhodes)

We got a big return in Andrade, as big a tease as any for Jey vs. Jimmy at WrestleMania, a big performance for an NXT star, Pat McAfee making an appearance only to eliminate himself in fear, Sami Zayn make his return, and the big final showdown.

Get complete Royal Rumble results and coverage of the entire show right here.