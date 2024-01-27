 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cody Rhodes wins the Royal Rumble for the second year in a row

Rhodes will get the chance to finish his story once more.

By Geno Mrosko
The women’s Royal Rumble opened tonight’s (Sat., Jan. 27, 2024) Royal Rumble premium live event at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, delivering a fun match. The men were chosen to close it out, with multiple competing stories among top stars, Cody Rhodes and CM Punk chief among them.

In the end, it was Cody Rhodes who prevailed.

They didn’t tell many stories throughout the match — save for Bron Breakker from NXT making a splash — and saved all the big stuff for the end, with Rhodes, Punk, GUNTHER, and Drew McIntyre as the final four. McIntyre went out first, followed by the Intercontinental champion, giving us the Punk vs. Rhodes showdown.

It went long, an intense back-and-forth. Punk said “I didn’t wait 10 years to lose to Dusty’s kid.” And then he lifted Cody up, Rhodes slid off, and then tossed him to go back-to-back.

Here was the order of entrants:

  1. Jey Uso
  2. Jimmy Uso
  3. Grayson Waller
  4. Andrade
  5. Carmelo Hayes
  6. Shinsuke Nakamura
  7. Santos Escobar
  8. Karrion Kross
  9. Dominik Mysterio
  10. Carlito
  11. Bobby Lashley
  12. Ludwig Kaiser
  13. Austin Theory
  14. Finn Balor
  15. Cody Rhodes
  16. Bronson Reed
  17. Kofi Kingston
  18. GUNTHER
  19. Ivar
  20. Bron Breakker
  21. Omos
  22. Pat McAfee
  23. JD McDonagh
  24. R-Truth
  25. The Miz
  26. Damian Priest
  27. CM Punk
  28. Ricochet
  29. Drew McIntyre
  30. Sami Zayn

And the order of elimination (and who they were eliminated by):

  1. Grayson Waller (Hayes)
  2. Santos Escobar (Carlito)
  3. Carlito (Lashley)
  4. Karrion Kross (Lashley)
  5. Bobby Lashley (Kross)
  6. Carmelo Hayes (Balor)
  7. Austin Theory (Rhodes)
  8. Andrade (Reed)
  9. Shinsuke Nakamura (Rhodes)
  10. Ludwig Kaiser (Kingston)
  11. Kofi Kingston (GUNTHER)
  12. Jimmy Uso (Breakker)
  13. Finn Balor (Breakker)
  14. Bronson Reed (Omos)
  15. Ivar (Breakker)
  16. Pat McAfee (himself)
  17. Omos (Breakker)
  18. Bron Breakker (Mysterio)
  19. JD McDonagh (Jey Uso)
  20. R-Truth (Priest)
  21. Dominik Mysterio (Punk)
  22. The Miz (GUNTHER)
  23. Jey Uso (GUNTHER)
  24. Ricochet (McIntyre)
  25. Damian Priest (Zayn)
  26. Sami Zayn (McIntyre)
  27. Drew McIntyre (Punk)
  28. GUNTHER (Rhodes)
  29. CM Punk (Rhodes)

We got a big return in Andrade, as big a tease as any for Jey vs. Jimmy at WrestleMania, a big performance for an NXT star, Pat McAfee making an appearance only to eliminate himself in fear, Sami Zayn make his return, and the big final showdown.

