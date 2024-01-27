Logan Paul’s latest match in WWE was in a bit of a tough spot, one of only four matches taking place at tonight’s (Sat., Jan. 27, 2024) Royal Rumble premium live event at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. With two Royal Rumbles and Roman Reigns’ latest WWE Universal championship title defense, Paul’s battle with Kevin Owens over the United States title was up against it.

Still, the artist known as The Maverick, at least in WWE, has been money every other time he’s been in the ring, no matter the opponent. Working opposite a pro like KO, surely that would ring true again.

Wouldn’t you know it, they had a good match with a creative finish.

Late in the match, Paul hit the big punch but Owens kicked out. That’s when he called in reinforcements but he was caught by the referee and security came in to take his entourage away. Grayson Waller and Austin Theory ran in at that point and Theory grabbed the brass knuckles and delivered them to Paul.

KO managed to avoid them, grab them for himself, and used them himself. He went for the pin, and the referee ... stopped at two, because he saw the brass knuckles still on Owens’ fingers.

He disqualified him.

It couldn’t end just like that, of course, with Owens putting him through a table to stand tall to finish out the segment. A small win, after the match loss.

