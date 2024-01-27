In something of a surprise, the WWE Universal championship match was second on the card at tonight’s (Sat., Jan. 27, 2024) Royal Rumble premium live event at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. Perhaps it shouldn’t be a surprise, considering it was Roman Reigns defending his title against Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight in a Fatal 4-Way match where he seemingly had zero chance of losing said title.

You won’t be surprised to learn he did not, in fact, lose the title.

The match itself was fairly standard fare for a 4-Way, with everyone getting their stuff in at some point or another, including a really fun spot where Orton hit an RKO on Styles, then Knight, then Reigns. He had the three count too, except Solo Sikoa showed up just in time to drag the referee out of the ring.

No disqualification and all that.

They did another fun spot not long after where Styles hit the Phenomenal Forearm and, with all three bodies stacked on top of each other, attempted a pin and all three guys kicked out.

In the end, Styles got caught trying to come off the top with a Forearm while Reigns was countering the Blunt Force Trauma. Knight ate a Superman Punch and then Styles went down to the Spear.

That’s where the pinfall happened.

God mode.

And STILL your WWE Universal champion.

Get complete Royal Rumble results and coverage of the entire show right here.