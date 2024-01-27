Slim Jim is ‘re-entering’ the Royal Rumble after Vince McMahon’s resignation

The announcement yesterday (Jan. 26) that Slim Jim was “pausing” its sponsorship of WWE effective immediately — meaning no advertising or promotion of tonight’s Royal Rumble premium live event in St. Petersburg, Florida — was the catalyst for Vince McMahon’s resignation from all of his roles at WWE parent company TKO.

With McMahon now out of the company, Slim Jim apparently believes there’s enough distance between them and the allegations of sexual abuse laid out in Janel Grant’s lawsuit against McMahon & WWE. The outlet which first reported the snack stick maker was pulling out of the Rumble due to the accusations in Grant’s suit, WrestleVotes, posted this morning that Slim Jim was “BACK as a main sponsor for tonight’s Royal Rumble PLE along with future WWE events”.

Sure enough, shortly after that Slim Jim provided Post Wrestling’s John Pollock with confirmation:

“After the departure of Vince McMahon, and discussions with WWE TKO senior leadership, Slim Jim has decided to re-enter the Royal Rumble.”

There’s reports and even some hope TKO could take larger steps to change the corporate culture which allegedly allowed for or even supporting the abuse Grant says she suffered. But moves like this one could mean Ari Emanuel and team won’t have to do much more to avoid fears of a larger loss of sponsors.