 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Royal Rumble numbers were chosen on SmackDown

By Geno Mrosko
/ new

WWE brought back a classic on Friday Night SmackDown this week in Miami — the Royal Rumble tumbler!

Throughout the evening, NXT General Manager Ava stood alongside SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis to bear witness to various wrestlers getting their number from the tumbler for the two Royal Rumble matches at Tropicana Field.

The list of wrestlers who chose numbers throughout the night includes a few names who were previously announced for the matches but also a few who were not:

  • Bobby Lashley
  • Santos Escobar
  • R-Truth
  • Jimmy Uso
  • Bianca Belair
  • Bayley
  • Carlito
  • Austin Theory
  • Grayson Waller

It’s possible, of course, that even those who chose a number on this show won’t actually be in the match but it’s safe to assume they will be. Even still, WWE did well to avoid revealing too many participants in the match ahead of time, leaving the door open to be surprised far more often this year.

Good on them for that.

Anyway, here are all the videos from SmackDown this week:

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats