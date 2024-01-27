WWE takes over Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida tonight (Sat., Jan. 27, 2024) for its Royal Rumble pay-per-view (PPV) extravaganza featuring a 30-man over-the-top-rope battle royal on the men’s side (featuring the likes of Cody Rhodes trying to finish his story, CM Punk trying to do the same, Drew McIntyre who wants to stop both of them, Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, and more), a 30-woman over-the-top-rope battle royal on the women’s side (featuring the likes of Becky Lynch out to prove she’s better than Rhea Ripley, Bayley trying to have her big moment, Nia Jax, Bianca Belair, and more), Roman Reigns putting the WWE Universal championship on the line against Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight in a Fatal 4-Way match, Kevin Owens getting a crack at Logan Paul and the United States championship, and whatever other matches WWE decides to add at the last minute. This StoryStream will be the spot for all results, recaps, videos, and post-event fallout. Enjoy the show!