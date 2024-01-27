WWE takes over Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida tonight (Sat., Jan. 27, 2024) for its Royal Rumble pay-per-view (PPV) extravaganza featuring a 30-man over-the-top-rope battle royal on the men’s side (featuring the likes of Cody Rhodes trying to finish his story, CM Punk trying to do the same, Drew McIntyre who wants to stop both of them, Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, and more), a 30-woman over-the-top-rope battle royal on the women’s side (featuring the likes of Becky Lynch out to prove she’s better than Rhea Ripley, Bayley trying to have her big moment, Nia Jax, Bianca Belair, and more), Roman Reigns putting the WWE Universal championship on the line against Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight in a Fatal 4-Way match, Kevin Owens getting a crack at Logan Paul and the United States championship, and whatever other matches WWE decides to add at the last minute. This StoryStream will be the spot for all results, recaps, videos, and post-event fallout. Enjoy the show!
Filed under:
- Stream
4 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
Jan 27, 2024, 1:00am EST
Jan 27, 2024, 1:00am EST
-
January 27
Rumor Roundup: Royal Rumble edition (Possible SPOILERS)
Who’s in town? What might they be doing? Big and small items floating around the internet about what might go down as WWE starts down the road to WrestleMania 40 in Florida tonight!
-
January 27
Royal Rumble viewing guide
Get the skinny on when the show goes live and the full card for the show.
-
January 27
Your Royal Rumble open thread
This is your spot to talk all things Royal Rumble!
-
January 27
Royal Rumble live match coverage
Get complete results and live coverage of every match on tonight’s WWE "Royal Rumble" event, featuring two Rumble matches, and more!