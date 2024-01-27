 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 start time, match card

By Geno Mrosko
WWE will return to pay-per-view (PPV), Peacock, and WWE Network later on this evening (Sat., Jan. 27, 2024) with its second biggest show of the year, the Royal Rumble extravaganza, emanating from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

The Road to WrestleMania is really and truly here.

The event will get rolling at 7 pm ET with the free Kickoff show, which runs for one hour on YouTube, WWE.com, and various other social media outlets. That leads right on into the PPV at 8 pm ET, which you can stream from a number of devices if you have a subscription to Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.

Here’s the card for the show, at least as of this writing:

  • Men’s Royal Rumble
  • Women’s Royal Rumble
  • WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles vs. LA Knight
  • United States Championship: Logan Paul (c) vs. Kevin Owens

