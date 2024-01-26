Vince McMahon resigns from TKO/WWE

The shocking new lawsuit brought against Vince McMahon alleging sex trafficking and abuse led many to the obvious conclusion — McMahon has to go, and TKO/WWE needs to cut all ties with him.

Now, news has broken that this is precisely what is happening.

Indeed, President Nick Kahn sent a statement to all WWE employees that revealed McMahon has resigned from TKO and will no longer have any role with the company moving forward. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful got hands on the note:

Major news. Vince McMahon resigned from all roles with TKO.



The following was sent to some staff pic.twitter.com/kTZbpooTu7 — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) January 27, 2024

“I wanted to inform you that Vince McMahon has tendered his resignation from his positions as TKO Executive Chairman and on the TKO Board of Directors. He will no longer have a role with TKO Group Holdings or WWE.”

This comes not long after news that Slim Jim would be putting a “pause” on its partnership with WWE over the allegations.

McMahon showed after the initial hush money scandal that he wouldn’t go without a fight but it appears that fight is now over and he doesn’t have a place in professional wrestling anymore.

McMahon released a statement (via ESPN):