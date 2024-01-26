Elektra Lopez debuts on SmackDown to realign with Legado del Fantasma

When Legado del Fantasma got their start on the main roster all the way back in late 2022, they did so without Elektra Lopez, who had been with the group during its run in NXT. She was replaced by Zelina Vega, without much of an explanation for as much. Lopez, for her part, stayed down in NXT to ply her craft there.

Until this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown:

A lot has happened since Lopez was in Legado del Fantasma. Santos and his crew ditched the name to join the LWO, only for Santos to break free as a solo before quickly aligning with Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza to form a trio going by the Fantasma name. Vega stayed with the LWO and, well, it only made sense to recruit Lopez back to his side to complete the faction.

And so they’ve done it.

Like it?

