What WWE is reportedly saying internally about the latest Vince McMahon allegations

One of the many questions being asked by wrestling fans and industry observers in the wake of the sex trafficking lawsuit filed against Vince McMahon yesterday (Jan. 25) is whether or not WWE will hold a post-Royal Rumble press conference tomorrow.

We don’t have an answer there yet (Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp posted that the media assembled in Florida “expects” there will be one but hasn’t had that “technically” confirmed). But we do have a couple reports about how the issue is being handled internally.

Talent is meeting with the media today in advance of the premium live event Saturday night in Tampa, and according to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter they were told to “lay low and not talk about anything other than the Royal Rumble or storyline-related things.”

Beyond that, however, PWInsider’s Mike Johnson reports things are quiet. And that’s different from when other big developments came out in McMahon’s hush money scandal:

WWE has not made, as of this writing [Friday morning at approximately 9am ET], any internal statement to their employees about The Wall Street Journal article. The previous WSJ articles all led to either a company meeting or a statement that was issued privately. Thus far, that has not been the case. As you can imagine, a lot of employees we’ve spoken to were really upset and disgusted with the allegations.

With a huge event like the Rumble this weekend and talent meeting with the media as I write this, it’s a bit surprising people haven’t been given direction beyond “lay low”. We’ll see how that works out for them.

And if Triple H opts to face the press tomorrow night at Raymond James Stadium.