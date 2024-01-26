WWE is starting to promote their slate of post-WrestleMania 40 shows and events, releasing a list of dates for after they return from France for May’s Backlash show in Paris.
There’s one premium live event on the list — NXT’s next big show after their ‘Mania weekend Stand & Deliver one: Battleground. That will take place in Savannah, Georgia’s Enmarket Arena on Sun., May 26.
Here’s the press release with the full list of dates:
WWE ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DATES TO 2024 LIVE EVENT SCHEDULE
Premium Live Event NXT Battleground Set For Savannah, Ga. On Sunday, May 26
Exclusive Combo-Only Tickets For NXT Battleground & Monday Night RAW Available Friday, February 2
STAMFORD, Conn., January 26, 2024 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced 21 live events as part of the company’s 2024 touring schedule. Tickets for each live event, including exclusive combo-only tickets for NXT Battleground and Monday Night Raw on Sunday, May 26 and Monday, May 27 at Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Ga., go on sale next Friday, Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. local.
NXT Battleground will feature the biggest Superstars from NXT in action, including NXT Champion llja Dragunov, NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria, NXT North American Champion Oba Femi, NXT Tag Team Champions Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, and more. Additional ticket details will be announced at a later date.
The schedule includes:
• Friday, May 10 - Wilkes-Barre, Pa. - Friday Night SmackDown - Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
• Saturday, May 11 - Chattanooga, Tenn. - WWE SuperShow - University of Tennessee Chattanooga McKenzie Arena
• Sunday, May 12 - Macon, Ga. - WWE SuperShow - Macon Coliseum
• Monday, May 13 - Greenville, S.C. - Monday Night RAW - Bon Secours Wellness Arena
• Friday, May 17 - Jacksonville, Fla. - Friday Night SmackDown - VyStar Veterans Memorial Coliseum
• Monday, May 20 - Greensboro, S.C. - Monday Night RAW - Greensboro Coliseum
• Sunday, May 26 & Monday, May 27 - Savannah, Ga. NXT Battleground & RAW (Combo Tix Only) - Enmarket Arena
• Friday, May 31 - Albany, N.Y. - Friday Night SmackDown - MVP Arena
• Saturday, June 1 - White Plains, N.Y. - WWE SuperShow Summer Tour - Westchester County Center
• Sunday, June 2 - Binghamton, N.Y. - WWE SuperShow Summer Tour - Visions Veterans Memorial Arena
• Monday, June 3 - Hershey, Pa. - Monday Night RAW - GIANT Center
• Friday, June 7 - Louisville, Ky. - Friday Night SmackDown - KFC Yum Center
• Monday, June 10 - Toledo, Ohio - Monday Night RAW - Huntington Center
• Friday, June 14 - Tulsa, Okla. - Friday Night SmackDown - BOK Center
• Monday, June 17 - Corpus Christi, Texas - Monday Night RAW - American Bank Center
• Saturday, June 22 - Bloomington, Ill. - WWE SuperShow Summer Tour - Grossinger Motors Arena
• Sunday, June 23 - Kalamazoo, Mich. - WWE SuperShow Summer Tour - Wings Event Center
• Monday, June 24 - Indianapolis, Ind. - Monday Night RAW - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
• Monday, July 1 - Boston, Mass. - Monday Night RAW - TD Garden
• Monday, July 8 - Ottawa, ON - Monday Night RAW - Canadian Tire Centre
Loading comments...