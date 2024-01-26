WWE is starting to promote their slate of post-WrestleMania 40 shows and events, releasing a list of dates for after they return from France for May’s Backlash show in Paris.

There’s one premium live event on the list — NXT’s next big show after their ‘Mania weekend Stand & Deliver one: Battleground. That will take place in Savannah, Georgia’s Enmarket Arena on Sun., May 26.

Here’s the press release with the full list of dates: