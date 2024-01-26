 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WWE SmackDown results, live blog (Jan. 26, 2024): Royal Rumble go home

By Claire Elizabeth
WWE Friday Night SmackDown comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Jan. 26, 2024) with a live show emanating from Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, featuring the go home show ahead of tomorrow night’s Royal Rumble premium live event.

Advertised for tonight: Katana Chance and Kayden Carter defend the WWE women’s tag team titles against The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane).

Also on the card: LA Knight vs. Solo Sikoa, The Pride (Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits) go face-to-face with The Final Testament (Karrion Kross and AOP), Carlito goes one-on-one against Santos Escobar, a rematch between Carmelo Hayes and Austin Theory, and more!

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR JAN. 26

