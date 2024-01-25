Vince McMahon denies allegations made against him in sex trafficking lawsuit

Former WWE employee Janel Grant filed a lawsuit earlier today accusing Vince McMahon of sex trafficking and assault. The allegations establish that Grant is the same ex-employee who was at the center of WWE’s internal investigation in 2022 of hush money payments made by McMahon that led to him temporarily stepping down as CEO of WWE that summer.

A spokesperson for McMahon issued the following denial to Deadline regarding today’s lawsuit and all of the alleged sexual misconduct:

“This lawsuit is replete with lies, obscene made-up instances that never occurred, and a vindictive distortion of the truth. He will vigorously defend himself.”

Grant’s lawyer Ann Callis issued the following statement on the matter:

“Today’s complaint seeks to hold accountable two WWE executives who sexually assaulted and trafficked Plaintiff Janel Grant, as well as the organization that facilitated or turned a blind eye to the abuse and then swept it under the rug. She is an incredibly private and courageous person who has suffered deeply at the hands of Mr. McMahon and Mr. Laurinaitis. Ms. Grant hopes that her lawsuit will prevent other women from being victimized. The organization is well aware of Mr. McMahon’s history of depraved behavior, and it’s time that they take responsibility for the misconduct of its leadership.”

There’s more to come on this story, that’s for sure.