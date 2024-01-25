TKO issues statement on Vince McMahon sex trafficking lawsuit

Earlier today, former WWE employee Janel Grant filed a lawsuit accusing Vince McMahon of sex trafficking and assault, as well as violating terms of a non-disclosure agreement.

WWE and John Laurinaitis were also named as defendants in the lawsuit; Laurinaitis is accused of sexual assault, while WWE is accused of attempting to “sweep the matter under the rug” with a “sham” investigation.

TKO Group Holdings, the parent company of WWE, issued the following statement to Variety in response to this lawsuit:

“Mr. McMahon does not control TKO nor does he oversee the day-to-day operations of WWE. While this matter predates our TKO executive team’s tenure at the company, we take Ms. Grant’s horrific allegations very seriously and are addressing this matter internally.”

This statement reads to me like TKO’s attempt to minimize Vince’s current role in the company, while emphasizing that all of his alleged misconduct took place before TKO launched in September 2023. TKO’s statement says the matter is being addressed internally, but it’s not clear how long that might take to resolve.

It’s worth pointing out that TKO CEO Ari Emanuel publicly embraced Vince’s future with the company in April 2023, saying, “I would have bodyslammed him if he thought he was going to leave.”