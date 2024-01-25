Logan Paul just got in a fight with Kevin Owens at the WWE Performance Center (VIDEO)

Kevin Owens is scheduled to challenge Logan Paul for the United States Championship this Saturday night (Jan. 27) at WWE Royal Rumble 2024.

Just a short while ago, WWE posted the following video on social media, where Paul and Owens got into a fight today at the Performance Center in Orlando:

A fight broke out between #USChampion @LoganPaul & @FightOwensFight at the WWE Performance Center just days before their championship match this Saturday at #RoyalRumble! pic.twitter.com/9cpGbd08IO — WWE (@WWE) January 25, 2024

The YouTube douchebag instigated this brawl by taunting Owens and throwing his shitty energy drink at him. Owens responded by charging the ring to get his hands on Paul, and then various other people also jumped in the ring to break up the fight.

These kinds of angles are always fun, though this brawl could have used more biting and tossed chairs. But who knows, maybe there is a chance for a follow-up brawl between these two rivals on tomorrow night’s (Jan. 26) go-home episode of SmackDown on FOX.

What did you think of this fight between Owens and Paul, Cagesiders?