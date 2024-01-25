Those leaked WrestleMania plans were apparently a ‘deliberate attempt at misinformation’

Yesterday, Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated posted an article that indicated Cody Rhodes will not headline WrestleMania 40 this year, based on what Barrasso heard from “multiple sources” close to Triple H. The article went on to also discuss potential WrestleMania matches of Seth Rollins vs. GUNTHER, CM Punk vs. Cody Rhodes, and The Rock vs. Roman Reigns. This scenario included a Royal Rumble win for GUNTHER this Saturday night (Jan. 27).

Not surprisingly, WWE’s supposedly leaked plans spread fast on the internet. The rumor mill later mentioned that WWE wasn’t happy with Barrasso’s article, particularly the idea about Triple H being so open to giving out WWE’s secrets for its biggest events of the year.

If you were one of the people who thought something didn’t sound right about those leaked WrestleMania 40 plans, it turns out that your instincts were correct. Barrasso posted the following update today, apologizing for the mistake and potentially blaming it on an intentional effort to deceive him.

“I reported spoilers for Sports Illustrated yesterday regarding the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 40. I reported what was detailed to me by previously reliable sources. It appears this was a deliberate attempt at misinformation, or misinformation that is being spread through WWE itself. I apologize for the errors in yesterday’s report. When posting these reports, the entirety of the information needs to accurate.”

This means fans of Cody Rhodes can rejoice once again, as the possibility that he wins the Royal Rumble and finishes his story in the main event of WrestleMania 40 in April is alive and well.