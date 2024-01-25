Report: Kevin Patrick fired by WWE

Earlier this week, WWE reportedly removed SmackDown commentator Kevin Patrick from his role as lead announcer on the blue brand, less than one month after he was moved into that spot. Then today word came that Michael Cole will be replacing Patrick in that role on Friday nights, at least for the time being.

None of these reports stated what Patrick’s future is with WWE, although lots of wrestling fans probably put two plus two together to conclude it wasn’t looking good. And now, PW Insider has confirmed that Patrick is gone from the company altogether:

“WWE announcer Kevin Patrick has been officially released by WWE, PWInsider.com can confirm...While Patrick was liked personally, there had been a feeling for some time that he was not the right person for the role.”

Patrick (real name Kevin Egan) worked for WWE for nearly three years, going back to March 2021.