Seth Rollins: ‘I do not regret breaking up The Shield’

Seth Rollins and his wife, Becky Lynch, recently sat down with GQ Sports to discuss the ten things they can’t live without. From grooming to staying in shape, The Visionary and The Man run through a laundry list of items vital to their daily lives. As parents who frequently travel, that includes keeping an iPad handy to keep their three-year-old daughter occupied.

But perhaps the most effective tool that the couple can’t live without is a steel chair, and if anyone knows the value of a steel chair, it’s Seth Rollins. In 2014, Rollins used said object to shatter the Shield and break the hearts of millions of fans.

Then, Rollins, along with Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose (known as Jon Moxley today in AEW), were locked in a bitter war with Triple H. As Reigns and Ambrose advanced to confront Triple H and his teammate Randy Orton, Rollins drilled an unsuspecting Reigns with a wicked chair shot to his back. A stunned and bewildered Ambrose stood frozen before Rollins then turned his aggression onto him.

As the ten-year anniversary of one of the most treacherous acts in WWE approaches, Rollins still has no remorse for doing what he did.

“The black chair changed the trajectory of my career,” Rollins told GQ Sports. “I swatted Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose with a black chair very similar to this nearly almost a decade ago now at this point. Turned on my best friends in a very devious moment. I do not regret breaking up The Shield. If you wanna make an omelet, you gotta break a few eggs.”

The breakup of one of WWE’s hottest acts was a hot-button topic among fans, which earned Rollins the contempt of crowds everywhere for several years. However, the move proved fruitful for all three men as they each captured sports entertainment’s most coveted prize, the WWE Championship, within two years. In 2023, Rollins, Reigns, and Ambrose (Moxley), respectively, were named the top three wrestlers in the world during Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s annual ranking of the 500 best wrestlers in the industry.

While a nasty breakup tends to produce anguish and a lifetime of regret, in this case, the parties involved won multiple world titles across two wrestling companies, gained recognition as the best in the world, and made boatloads of money.

Indeed, Seth Rollins has nothing to be sorry about.