NXT’s viewership falls for the third week in a row

The ratings and viewership data are in for the Jan. 23 edition of WWE NXT.

According to Wrestlenomics, the show averaged 642,000 viewers and scored a 0.19 rating among 18-49 year olds. The demo number is unchanged from the week before, while the total audience number is down. Overall viewership has declined for the past three weeks.

Perhaps it’s the lack of main roster names showing up these days? Or just that things have been a bit of a holding pattern between the New Year’s Evil special episode and next weekend’s Vengeance Day premium live event?

On the plus side, ratings remain higher than they were at the start of 2023. So their overall strategy over the past year seems to have worked.

Let us know what you make of it all in the comments below. And while you’re thinking... Here’s a rundown of NXT’s audience and ratings share of the 18-49 demographic over the past year:

