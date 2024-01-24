Jacy Jayne better hurry up with that plan to save Chase U

NXT’s been chronicling how Andre Chase gambled away Chase U’s future over the past several months. On the Jan. 23 episode, the bill came due. None of it seemed real... up to the moment when Duke Hudson’s MVP trophy and Mr. Chase’s podium got repo-ed.

Sad stuff. It’s got Chase quoting Boy Meets World, for crying out loud.

But all hope might not be lost. While Andre gets ready to say his goodbyes on next Tuesday’s show, Jacy Jayne, Thea Hail, and some other members of the student body have been working on a plan. At least, that’s what we learning in the NXT Anonymous video that sneakily introduced us to Wren Sinclair.

What’s the plan? Is it too late no matter what Jayne has up her sleeve? Let us know what you think in the comments below. And on your way down there, check out our playlist of the rest of the highlights from last night’s WWE NXT:

