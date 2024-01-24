WWE Raw’s numbers surge on a football-free Monday

For the first time in months, on Jan. 22 WWE had a Monday night without football competition. They also had CM Punk back for the Royal Rumble go home, and a big announcement from Seth Rollins.

That all likely factored into some nice numbers for the latest Raw. Per Wrestlenomics, Monday’s episode averaged 1,686,000 viewers per hour from 8-11pm ET. With 18-49 year olds, it had a .55 rating. Those are 19% and 22% better than the previous week, which went against the an NFL Playoff game and the Emmy Awards.

Raw’s latest numbers are in line with what the show was doing last summer before the NFL seasons started. They’re well off the same week in 2023, but that was the Raw XXX anniversary show.

Next week will bring Rumble fallout, and should improve on this week’s performance. We’ll see if that happens. In the meantime, here’s a rundown of the past year’s worth of Raw’s numbers:

* Pre-recorded “Best of” show

For complete results and this week’s Raw live blog click here. To read a recap & review of the night’s events click here. For video highlights of the show click here.