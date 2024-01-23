William Regal returns to NXT TV to give advice to new General Manager Ava

There was some word floating around that William Regal could possibly make an appearance on WWE television now that enough time has passed since he left AEW, over an entire calendar year. It would make sense for that appearance to come on NXT television, considering his longtime role as the man in charge there.

Sure enough, he appeared on this week’s episode to help make an announcement while giving an endorsement of sorts:

Oh yes, Ava is the new General Manager of the show.

For some time now, Ava, who hasn’t had much to do following the dissolution of Schism, has been acting as an assistant to Shawn Michaels. She’s been making announcements, booking matches, and so on. You know, playing the part of GM.

Now, it’s official.

it’s official now. welcome to a new era of nxt from the youngest gm in wwe history ‍♀️ — A V A (@avawwe_) January 24, 2024

Ava is just 22-years-old. You’d have to assume she looks to be more prominently featured on NXT television moving forward.

Get complete NXT results and coverage of this week’s show right here.