When the initial bracket for the 2024 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic was revealed, it sure looked like NXT was setting the stage for a Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin vs. Trick Williams & Carmelo Hayes final. Maximum star power with two major storylines playing out all at once and all that.

We’re now one step closer to that being a reality.

Indeed, Breakker & Corbin, affectionally known as the Wolf Dogs (maybe), advanced to the Final by defeating Axiom & Nathan Frazer on this week’s episode of NXT television in what turned out to be a barnburner of a match. Axiom and Frazer were game, throwing everything they had at the bigger men, but ultimately Breakker pinned Frazer after a spear to book their ticket.

We’ll learn who they’ll meet in the final on next week’s show, when Williams & Hayes take on the LWO with the winners moving on to Vengeance Day on Feb. 4, 2024, in Clarksville, Tennessee who determine who will hoist the trophy this year.

