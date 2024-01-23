Kevin Patrick reportedly out as SmackDown lead announcer

Rumor had it that Michael Cole’s exit from the SmackDown announce team earlier this month started a “sink or swim” evaluation period for the show’s remaining play-by-play voice, Kevin Patrick.

Apparently, WWE officials weren’t impressed. At least according to reports from SEScoops’ Aaron Varble and Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer, who both say Patrick is out as SmackDown’s lead voice.

The move seems to be effective immediately. Varble was told by a WWE source that Patrick “just wasn’t working out.” Neither Varble nor Meltzer had any information about who would be replacing the Irish announcer as Corey Graves’ partner on Friday nights.

Patrick, whose real name is Kevin Egan, is an experienced soccer announcer who WWE hired in 2021. He’s served as a backstage interviewer, studio show host, and as part of Raw & SmackDown’s commentary teams. Along with Graves, he also hosted the After The Bell podcast before it stopped production back in November of last year.

Neither report on his removal from the SmackDown desk included any information on Patrick’s future with WWE.