In appreciation of Ivar and Chad Gable

One of the things we love in pro wrestling is when big meaty men do big meaty things, as we saw a few weeks ago with Otis and Ivar battling it out on Monday Night Raw. Really, we can just flat out say we simply love Ivar.

Me, personally, I’m not huge on the character stuff but what he does when he gets in the ring is something special. He’s been having fantastic matches on TV for a long time now, and he continued that this week with another deeply talented wrestler who has also had too many great TV matches to count, Chad Gable.

It’s not unreasonable to think that these two likely won’t end up headlining an episode of Raw in the near future, let alone get prominent placement on a major premium live event, but damn it they’re just so damn good at this it feels like they deserve better.

We’ll just keep right on cheering for them either way.

