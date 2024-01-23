WWE NXT results, live blog (Jan. 23, 2024): Dusty Classic semi-final

Here's a place to check the results and comment along with the newest episode of WWE NXT, airing live on Tuesday night at 8 pm Eastern time slot on USA Network.

Advertised for the Jan. 23 show from the WWE Performance Center: Wolf Dogs Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin face Nathan Frazer & Axiom in the semi-finals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. The winner advances to the finals at Vengeance Day!

Speaking of that Feb. 4 premium live event, tonight’s episode will also feature Women’s champion Lyra Valkyria and Roxanne Perez sign the contract for their Vengeance Day title bout.

Plus, Blair Davenport takes on Karmen Petrovic and Lash Legend faces Wren Sinclair in a pair singles matches stemming from the battle royal Perez won get that title shot, while Lola Vice will chat with Noam Dar on Supernova Sessions about her championship contract — and maybe how she eliminated her partner Elektra Lopez last Tuesday. We’ll also see Lexis King get back in the ring to wrestle Trey Bearhill, Dijak going one-on-one with Joe Gacy, and more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the NXT live blog kicks off once the show starts on USA. A running record of everything that happens will be below this line here.

Enjoy the show!

WWE NXT RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR JAN. 23